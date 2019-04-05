Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit want to speak with the person who sent in an online tip earlier this year regarding the homicide of Sharon Gill in 1990.
Gill was found stabbed to death in her home on Rampart Boulevard in Deep Creek on March 21, 1990. She was home alone at the time of the incident, and there were no signs of forced entry into her residence, according to detectives. At the time of her death, she was a 42-year-old white female, 5’4’’ and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Detectives said some of the information they have so far matches the information provided by the tipster.
“The tip is probably right on target and we would very much like to speak with the person that submitted the tip,” they wrote on the Sheriff’s Office website. “Please contact us. We are currently working on that case and we would appreciate any information we can get. If you absolutely can’t contact and speak with us please provide any additional information you have. Please include names of people in the area that have knowledge and may cooperate and speak with us.”
Information can be provided to them by phone at 941-575-5361 or by email at coldcase@ccso.org.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tony J. Kane, 39, 31800 block of Washington Loop, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, resisting an officer without violence, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance structure unarmed, grand theft between $100 and $300 from dwelling, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, violation of probation, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Aron Mitchell Gilbert, 35, 28100 block of Barstow Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300, convicted felon fails to register, petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300, and contributing to delinquency by causing a child to commit a delinquent act. Bond: $11,000.
• Eric James Cook, 28, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $5,000.
• Stephanie Elizabeth Hewitt, 39, 100 block of Graham St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Sean Christopher Gerger, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Kenneth Tyrone Glenn, 56, 4300 block of Ewing Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,000.
• Alyssa C. Szeztaye, 26, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Harneisha Shemieka Loggins, 22, of Fort Myers. Charges: six counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Johnny Mack Martinez, 38, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• John Frederick D’Agostino, 49, 1200 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Douglas John Dunne Jr., 30, 23100 block of Glory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Zachary Taylor Davis, 25, 1200 block of Oxsalida St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Mariah Grace Powell, 20, 800 block of Red Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 34, 1500 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Basinger, 35, 4600 block of LaRosa Avenue, North Port. Charge: property crime, accessing computer electronic device without authority. Bond: $1,500.
Andrew Grove, 22, 7900 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: None.
Donovan Karelse, 51, 8200 block of Bamfore Avenue, North Port. Charge: administrative hold for ICE. Bond: None.
Gregory Lowe, 31, 5900 block of Hobhill Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny; grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Janine Shockley, 27, 4600 block of South Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: None.
Brian Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: None.
Gregory Wolochuk, 37, 3300 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges; probation violation, Widman Act, petit theft, third conviction. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Terry Campbell, 46, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, synthetic narcotics possession, two counts of cocaine possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver Schedule I or II, synthetic narcotics possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver (alprazolam and oxycodone). Bond: $37,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dylan Moeller, 30, 700 block of Morningside Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, moving traffic violation, knowingly driving while license suspended, two counts of possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
