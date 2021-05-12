Two are facing drug charges after a deputy pulled over a car with no front windshield on Saturday near the intersection of Sheehan Boulevard and Walton Avenue in Port Charlotte.
The driver, Tiffany Carmello, was acting "nervous" and had several knives within her reach, according to deputies. There was a large amount of steel wool in the car door, which is associated with smoking crack because it's used as a filter in the pipe.
K9 Shadow alerted the presence of narcotics, and the deputy located a glass smoking pipe with white residue and a pouch containing a trace amount of white powder. These items tested positive for cocaine, according to deputies.
A deputy searched Carmello's person and felt something in her groin area. Carmello allegedly admitted she had "bubble" and removed two pipes and a container that held crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.
The car's passenger, Anel Estremera, was sitting close to a pipe that tested positive for cocaine, deputies said.
Carmello, 34, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
Estemera, 37, is facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
