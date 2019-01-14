An Englewood man is in critical condition at Lee Memorial Hospital after his motorcycle crashed into a car late Saturday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Robertson, 68, was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson FLHX east on El Jobean Road west of Newcomb Road in Charlotte County around 11 a.m., when Kristen Holmberg, 64, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze in the same direction, failed to see Robertson while changing lanes and drove into his path.
While moving from the outside lane into the inside lane of the roadway, the rear left side of Holmberg’s vehicle struck the front right side of Robertson’s motorcycle.
Robertson lost control of the motorcycle and continued northeast across both lanes of the roadway, overturning in the outside lane of westbound El Jobean Road.
Robertson was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Holmberg was cited for making an improper lane change.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Angelique Gianna Page, 18, 110 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charges: trespassing, battery by intentional touch or strike, contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act. Bond: none.
Melissa Ann Lupole, 39, 29100 block of Edgewood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,000.
Susan Cecil Berrier, 65, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
Marissa Weinberger, 20, 420 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.
Tina Pino, 31, 2200 block of Laramore Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and petty theft. Bond: $3,500.
Eric Rene Vatel, 62, 120 block of Leland St. SE, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Ryan Lawson White, 38, 1100 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Jillian Krystal Anagnos, 33, 23400 block of Chime Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Brandon Shane Felix, 28, 150 block of Deerfield Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
Ivy Kate Lanos, 48, 250 block of Timbruce Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
Daniel Lewis Cossin, 34, 11300 block of Visby Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
William Randall Nichols, 61, of Ocklawaha, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $18,000.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
