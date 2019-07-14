An Englewood man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a jeep Saturday morning in Charlotte County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Jesse Solomon, 20, was walking east on David Boulevard near Cooper Terrace in El Jobean around 4 a.m.
At the same time, Jeffrey Dumschott, 50, was driving his 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee west along David.
The two saw each other and attempted to avoid the collision but were unsuccessful, the report stated.
The crash is still under investigation. There are no pending charges at this time.
Solomon is in critical condition at Lee Memorial Hospital. His next of kin have been notified. Alcohol was not involved in the crash.
Port Charlotte man dead in apparent hit-and-run in New Smyrna Beach
Authorities say a Port Charlotte man whose body was discovered in New Smyrna Beach early Friday was the result of a hit-and-run traffic homicide, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal report.
Timothy Michael Calabrese, 43, was found dead in the median in the 3300 block of North Dixie Freeway just after 1 a.m.
Vehicle fragments were seen on the roadway near Calabrese, which led NSB investigators to believe his death was the result of a hit and run.
They believe the suspect is driving a 1999-2002 “possibly dark blue” Chevy Tahoe or Silverado.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Blake Anthony Wagenschutz, 26, 20500 block of Grand Lago Drive, Venice. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.
Jarret Dean Vanriper, 20, 5200 block of Heron Road, Venice. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,500.
Armond Bernard Willis, 28, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Sherry Lynn Watts, 56, 3300 block of Greatneck St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Steven Michael Whiteaker, 34, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of dwelling or structure causing damage, maliciously molests any coin-operated vending machine and grand theft with damages to property. Bond: $31,000.
Briggs Keene Childress, 19, of Parrish, FL. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Elizabeth Johanna Chandler, 36, 4500 block of Ulman Ave., North Port. Charges: requesting a refund using a false receipt, petty theft, two counts of failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, three underlying charges and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
Donte Thomas Hogg, 21, 200 block of Palmetto St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers. $3,000.
Bernard Davon Davis, 29, of Grand Rapids, MI. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
Ashley Jeanette Carlock, 31, homeless of Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
Steven Arnold Nix, 53, 4200 block of Long Lake Way, Ellington. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, attaching an unassigned registration license plate and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,500.
Jeffry Lynn Delgado, 61, of Binghamton, NY. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Dan Sutphin
