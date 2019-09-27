ENGLEWOOD — A 63-year-old woman died after jumping the curb and striking a pole at the San Casa Drive-State Road 776 intersection Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Betty Ann Mitchell was driving west on SR 776 in the outside lane, toward the San Casa intersection when she drove her 2006 Toyota Camary over the curb and struck a concrete pole, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. She was wearing a seat belt.

Mitchell was transported to Bayfront Hospital where she was pronounced dead, reports stated.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Donald Jay McBride, 57, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Robert Gene Hartley, 30, of Ruskin. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none

• Brian Keith Wolf, 50, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Tonnie Lynn Broom, 55, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

• Maria Kartheiser, 63, 23100 block of Hemenway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

• Amanda Jo Schmierer, 26, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.

• Kimberly Maria Brazell, 41, 1000 block of Read Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $275,000.

• Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 32, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Richard Lee Stanton Jr., 48, 27300 block of Bayway Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery causes great bodily harm and battery. Bond: $155,000.

• Jarrid Michael Broe, 29, of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, county ordinance violation, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Richard Henry Hahn Sr., 58, 11000 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $1,000.

• Cathey Jane Smith, 55, 11100 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: none (supervised release).

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Tristen Xavier Moon, 19, 5700 block of Gainsboro Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Cierra Marie Tucci, 33, 100 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brandon Paul Baker, 38, 13200 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Rebecca Crystal Kaylynn Mullins, 25, 19000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments