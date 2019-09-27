ENGLEWOOD — A 63-year-old woman died after jumping the curb and striking a pole at the San Casa Drive-State Road 776 intersection Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Betty Ann Mitchell was driving west on SR 776 in the outside lane, toward the San Casa intersection when she drove her 2006 Toyota Camary over the curb and struck a concrete pole, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. She was wearing a seat belt.
Mitchell was transported to Bayfront Hospital where she was pronounced dead, reports stated.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Donald Jay McBride, 57, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Robert Gene Hartley, 30, of Ruskin. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none
• Brian Keith Wolf, 50, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Tonnie Lynn Broom, 55, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Maria Kartheiser, 63, 23100 block of Hemenway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
• Amanda Jo Schmierer, 26, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
• Kimberly Maria Brazell, 41, 1000 block of Read Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $275,000.
• Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 32, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Richard Lee Stanton Jr., 48, 27300 block of Bayway Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery causes great bodily harm and battery. Bond: $155,000.
• Jarrid Michael Broe, 29, of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, county ordinance violation, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Richard Henry Hahn Sr., 58, 11000 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $1,000.
• Cathey Jane Smith, 55, 11100 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tristen Xavier Moon, 19, 5700 block of Gainsboro Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Cierra Marie Tucci, 33, 100 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Paul Baker, 38, 13200 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Rebecca Crystal Kaylynn Mullins, 25, 19000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.