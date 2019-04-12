A federal jury found Ashanti Roundtree, 44, of Warm Mineral Springs, guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin, possessing a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to information from the U.S. Middle District Court of Florida.
Roundtree faces a maximum penalty of life and a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is July 11, according to a press release issued April 5.
According to testimony, from about October 2014 through Feb. 26, 2015, Roundtree directed the illegal narcotics distribution activities at a “trap house” at 200 Granada Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. Roundtree supplied drugs to the residents of the house, who then sold the drugs on Roundtree’s behalf, purchased the drugs for their own use, or used them with the promise of paying Roundtree later.
Along with supplying the residents with heroin, cocaine, synthetic marijuana (spice), marijuana, and a variety of prescription pills, Roundtree supervised the sale of the drugs, including setting the prices and the hours of sale. He also collected money from the various drug transactions and participated in them, by either selling drugs directly to customers or giving drugs in exchange for sexual favors.
During the illegal activities, Roundtree used violence, fear, and intimidation to maintain his position as leader of the conspiracy. While at the trap house, he commonly carried a Taurus firearm for protection. Additionally, co-conspirators and other witnesses saw Roundtree pistol-whip someone with the gun and point it at persons. As a previously convicted felon, Roundtree is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Port Police Department.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Travis Grant Walters, 22, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 and less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Sean Patrick Orawe, 25, 26300 block of Barranquilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Rodney Lane McGee, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
• Rebecca Jane Miller, 36, 25300 Cadiz Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Samuel Adam Mickey, 40, 27400 block of Aloha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: $15,000.
• Nash Cameron Lang, 21, 1800 block of Scotchpine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Tyler Edward Nelson, 29, 23000 block of Peru Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Rochelle Rae Williams, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Susana Padilla DeLeon, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: abandonment of animals and torture or infliction of pain resulting in serious injury or death. Bond: $7,500.
• Lazaro De Jesus DeLeon, 62, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: abandonment of animals and torture or infliction of pain resulting in serious injury or death. Bond: $7,500.
• Don Calvin Eversole, 59, of Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• Brenda Michele Gates, 42, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Steven Andrade, 20, 2400 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to register a motor vehicle and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,000.
• Susan Taggart Bailey, 55, 18700 block of Countryman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Keshawn Eugene Madry, 18, 21000 block of Evanston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• James Robert Koch, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and aggravated battery knowing victim was pregnant. Bond: 10,000
• Ryan Milbry, 40, of Miami Lakes. Charges: driving with a suspended license and attaching an unassigned registration license plate to a vehicle. Bond: $6,000.
• Terell Dante Washington, 32, 2900 block of Edison Ave., Fort Myers. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
• Tyrone Deshawn Williams, 32, 1100 block of Hightower St., Fort Myers. Charges: resisting officer without violence and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.
• Mandy Lee Bermudez, 36, 7400 block of Ashtabula St., Englewood. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $5,000.
• Keith Edward Mcelhone, 56, of Dover Plains, N.Y. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brandon Christopher Cobak, 26, of Bedford, Pa. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Earl Gene Wallace, 65, 11200 block of Welch Ave. SW, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of petty theft and violation of probation. Bond: $4,000.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Marsha Coats, 70, Pine Breeze Lane, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older (domestic), resisting an officer without violence. Bond: None.
• Blake Coker, 33, 2500 block of Nimbus Drive, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, first offense. Bond: None.
• Justin Edge, 31, 200 block of Via de Luna Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
• Cynfaney Leuth, 21, 2100 Altitude Avenue, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County bench warrant, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $7,500.
• Ernst Samedi, III, 24, 3700 block of Village Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brian Scott, 25, 1700 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin, Tom Harmening and Elaine Allen-Emrich
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.