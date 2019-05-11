Five people were arrested after deputies served a search warrant Friday morning on the 23300 block of Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit began investigating after an overdose in February, according to a press release. Multiple traffic stops from vehicles leaving the residence also led to narcotic arrests, followed by a second overdose at the home in May, the release stated.
The search warrant led to the discovery and seizure of methamphetamine and fentanyl, found in multiple locations in the home. Drug paraphernalia was also allegedly located throughout the residence, containing the residue of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin.
Two suspects attempted to flee the residence and were charged with additional offenses, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects with their charges are listed below.
• John Henry Anthony, 51. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard Louis Gabel, 47. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Lynn Jones, 34. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, an dpossession of ammunition or weapon by convicted felon.
• Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 35. Charges: three counts of possession fo a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.
• Beth Nicole Patterson, 32. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Trevor Michael Glenn, 26, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $5,000.
• John Wayne Ohle, 39, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
• Joshua Shane Crider, 38, 27100 block of Chula Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and four counts grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $220,000.
• Edward Kologinski Jr., 39, 1100 block of Hurtig Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Matthew Allen Ward, 33, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery. Bond: $40,000.
• Heather Lenor Wengerd, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none (supervised release).
• John Timothy Quinn, 52, 7300 block of Ellis Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Nicholas Charles Clements, 37, 7200 block of Ballard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by other state delinquent adult and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
• Ashley Nicole Adkins, 37, of Nokomis. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.
• Paul David Sloan, 53, of Makanda, Ill. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel A. Smith, 38, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Loren Jackson, 52, 800 block of East Seventh St., Englewood. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Mary Michelle Albers, 41, 6300 block of Tilly St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
• Matthew Lyle Weber, 32, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
• James Charles Mull, 58, 1600 block of Mary Nole Road, Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,500.
• Patricia Eileen Schmidt, 55, of Vonore, Tenn. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Mitchell Lawrence Cordell, 27, 6200 block of Quincy St., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Craig Randall Budro, 48, 13500 block of Drysdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $25,000.
• Roy Walter Larsen Jr., 30, 2000 block of Kendis St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Amanda Mary Ann Green, 27, 1500 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Freeman Harris, 63, 800 block of Hazel St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Marie Christain Iron, 46, 22100 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Aiken, 57, 400 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Katherine Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: three counts of selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, two counts of selling synthetic narcotics with 1,000 feet of a specified area, and using a two-way electronic device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $89,000.
• Laurence Hastings, 31, 4600 block of Forlono Circle, North Port. Charge: battery by a person detained. Bond: $1,500.
• Justin Hayes, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Peter Sommeling, 41, 600 block of E. Bird Bay Road, Venice. Charge: using the ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.
• Jason Westmoreland, 42, 2200 block of Mistletoe Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $7,500.
• Cotie Wilkie, 33, 100 block of Tampa Avenue, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana possession and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $5,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Amadormartinez, 33, 8400 block of Drolet Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
• Tyler Kirby, 18, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior with victim age 12 to 16. Bond: $7,500.
• Julian Kosinsky, 21, 4600 block of Targee Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Zenon Resendiz Cabrera, 32, 1100 block of Ring Street, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.