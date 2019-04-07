A Venice man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after fleeing the scene of a crash at the intersection of Center Road and Venice East Boulevard in Plantation.
The accident left two people − Reynaldo Ochoa, 24, and Marlene Lavinder, 21, of Venice − in serious condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Derek Wigginton, 30, was driving east on Center Road in a 2016 Honda Accord around 3:30 p.m. when he failed to see Ochoa, in a 2019 Kia Optima, stopped at the intersection of Venice East Boulevard. He crashed into the rear of Ochoa's vehicle, which was forced off the roadway and into the grass shoulder area, striking a tree.
After the impact, Wigginton left the scene heading east only to break down on the shoulder south of Venice East Blvd.
Wigginton was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an expired tag and careless driving.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Danielle Marie Butler, 32, of Wonder Lake, Illinois. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Craig Stephen Kooyoomjian, 49, 2400 block of Harbor Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
• Robert Darrell Crowley, 49, 22000 block of Midway Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
• Jamil John Mahshie, 32, 600 block of Cape Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $18,000.
• Camillia Celine Bates, 73, 230 block of Albert Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $6,000.
• Casey Lee Green, 32, 2100 block of Corfell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, out of county warrant and one count of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,500.
• Katelynne Anne Templeton, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• William John Hodgdon, 44, 20000 block of Ventura Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $5,000.
• Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 26, 8300 block of Malcolm Ave., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• Kimberly Ann East, 48, of Fowlerville, Michigan. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Laura Christina Gonzales, 30, 2600 block of Dongola St., North Port. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $52,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph James Parotino, 40, 1400 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, disturbing the peace and improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $52,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
