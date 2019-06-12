A Fort Myers man died in a crash in Charlotte County Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Police said early Wednesday that the driver of a 2017 Kia Cadenza, Ronald W. Rief, 74, was headed southbound on US-17 (Duncan Road) in the outside lane.
The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, and collided with trees and a fence.
The vehicle came to its final rest in a ditch off the roadway, FHP said, noting the crash happened around 8:25 p.m.
Rief’s 74-year-old passenger had minor injuries, according to FHP.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jack Ray Pittman, 49, 15500 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Nadine Dolezalek, 30, 500 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Edward Grant Dahl, 54, 21000 block of Indiana Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Susie Leigh Mechesney, 49, address withheld. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, commit aggravated battery, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $25,000.
Cynthia Lee Turner, 29, 1000 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
Robert Joseph Waszak, 57, 1500 block of Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Julie Ann Sanders, 54, 22100 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $800.
Nelson Richard Gray Jr, 57, 21800 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Crispin Valtierra Sanchez, 36, of Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Pfalzgraf, 44, 400 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, third conviction. Bond: $26,500.
Stephanie Busler, 52, 1300 block of Ronald Street, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
Michael Cameron, 54, 300 block of Eigert Road, Venice. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. Criminal mischief, damage to property over $200. Larceny, petit theft, first offense. Bond: None.
Kathleen Hansen, 51, 4100 block of Simkins Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft, third conviction. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tamara Lake, 37, 3900 block of Regean Street, North Port. Charges: larceny, petit theft, second degree, trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $1,000.
Gordon Litts, 51, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charges: burglary of unoccupied structure, petit theft, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shawn Struble, 33, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Andrea Praegitzer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.