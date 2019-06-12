A Fort Myers man died in a crash in Charlotte County Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said early Wednesday that the driver of a 2017 Kia Cadenza, Ronald W. Rief, 74, was headed southbound on US-17 (Duncan Road) in the outside lane.

The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, and collided with trees and a fence.

The vehicle came to its final rest in a ditch off the roadway, FHP said, noting the crash happened around 8:25 p.m.

Rief’s 74-year-old passenger had minor injuries, according to FHP.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jack Ray Pittman, 49, 15500 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Nadine Dolezalek, 30, 500 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Edward Grant Dahl, 54, 21000 block of Indiana Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

Susie Leigh Mechesney, 49, address withheld. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, commit aggravated battery, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $25,000.

Cynthia Lee Turner, 29, 1000 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.

Robert Joseph Waszak, 57, 1500 block of Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Julie Ann Sanders, 54, 22100 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $800.

Nelson Richard Gray Jr, 57, 21800 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Crispin Valtierra Sanchez, 36, of Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Pfalzgraf, 44, 400 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, third conviction. Bond: $26,500.

Stephanie Busler, 52, 1300 block of Ronald Street, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

Michael Cameron, 54, 300 block of Eigert Road, Venice. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. Criminal mischief, damage to property over $200. Larceny, petit theft, first offense. Bond: None.

Kathleen Hansen, 51, 4100 block of Simkins Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft, third conviction. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tamara Lake, 37, 3900 block of Regean Street, North Port. Charges: larceny, petit theft, second degree, trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $1,000.

Gordon Litts, 51, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charges: burglary of unoccupied structure, petit theft, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Shawn Struble, 33, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: None.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Andrea Praegitzer

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments