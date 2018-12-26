Local authorities shut down traffic on Bermont Road and Sunset Boulevard in Punta Gorda Wednesday afternoon after a crash occurred involving a fuel tanker and a UPS truck. Both drivers suffered injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
“It doesn’t appear that there is fuel on the road but the fuel truck is on its side,” said Katie Heck, public information officer with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The Charlotte County Fire & EMS HAZMAT team responded to investigate and assess the fuel truck. The name of the company that owns the fuel truck was not available. The crash is still under investigation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer Lynn Goddard, 44, 200 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Scott Owen Evans, 45, 200 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Robert Coursar, Jr., 50, 500 block of Fitvugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: simple assault. Bond: none.
• Victor Albereo Diaz Del Olmo, 56, 1100 block of Vinita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $50,000.
• Joseph James Hinkle, 29, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Jessica Marie Williams, 24, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $15,000.
• Philip John Moss, 52, of Lomand Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Esteban Steve Nazario, 51, 23300 block of Fendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Adam Carl Willis, 33, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.
• Kelley Lynn Carr, 51, 1300 block of Seagull Drive, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
• Anthony Paul Schmidt, 52, 5000 block of North Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Stephanie Marie Geyer, 32, 500 block of East Pine St., Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lawrence Johnson, 57, 100 block of Camellia Street, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
• Anthony Pajer, 33, 5100 block of Morandi Avenue, North Port. Charges: attached registration not assigned to plate and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Joseph Loori III, 36, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: resisting arrest and failure to leave after request. Bond: $620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jennifer Callaghan, 38, 900 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting arrest without violence, possession or use of drug equipment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrests:
• Marvin Jackson, 52, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: DUI resulting in serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.
• Juan Rivera-Rosario, 39, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI resulting in property damage. Bond: $500.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Alexandra Herrera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.