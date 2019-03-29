A gas leak near Olean Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard closed both roadways Thursday afternoon while crews worked to repair the leak. According to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, a construction worker hit a gas line with a pickax. The area was reopened around 4:20 p.m.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael James Morrison, 43, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Rachel Jo-Carol Green, 39, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

Edward Rivera, 34, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.

Abigail Anna Gack, 28, 1300 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sharee Ann Spikes, 36, 400 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Timothy Robert Byrnes, 28, 6000 block of Merril St., North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, out of county warrant, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Shayne Michael Richardson, 20, 8400 block of Truman St., Englewood. Charge: retail theft $300 or more alone or coordinates with others. Bond: $5,000.

Rebecca Jane Miller, 36, 25300 block of Cadiz Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Kerra Bray, 27, 17100 block of Urban Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Adam Lee Marez, 38, 21800 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI 3rd violation of probation within 10 years. Bond: $1,000.

Douglas Lane Carlock, 27, 7200 block of Quarry St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Terrance Isaiah Turner, 23, 2500 block of Luther St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, underlying charge, and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

Joel Maldonado, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Jose Alexis Gomez-Rodriguez, 39, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kimberly Loftus, 61, 20000 block of Benissino Drive, Venice. Charge; fugitive from justice, Tolland County, Connecticut. Bond; None.

Jonathan Ricca, 40, 1800 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charges: obscene communication: in-state electronic communication of child pornography, 42 counts of possession of child pornography. Bond: None.

Thomas Imholt, 68, 800 block of Bayport Circle, Venice. Charge: indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jared Flanders, 18, 4000 block of Eagle Pass Street, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Amanda Alvord, 29, 2400 block of Biscayne Boulevard, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond; $2,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicholas Eddy, 21, 7700 block of Estates Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

