PORT CHARLOTTE — A homeless man was arrested Monday after allegedly exposing his rear end to cops before walking to the woods to drink a beer.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on a traffic stop when Brian Arrigo, 43, ran at him, according to an arrest report. The deputy warned Arrigo to stop, explaining “the dangers Law Enforcement faces and that it would be not be a good decision to do that to any Law Enforcement officer,” the report stated
Arrigo said he understood and walked away but first pulled his shorts down and lifted his shirt up “which exposed his whole buttocks,” the arrest report stated.
When the deputy finished his traffic stop, he made contact with Arrigo sitting at the edge of the woods, drinking a 32 ounce Miller high life beer, which was partially concealed in a brown paper bag.
Arrigo was charged with a county ordinance violation for the open container and exposure of sexual organs. He was released from jail Tuesday.
Punta Gorda laundromat burglarized twice in one week
PUNTA GORDA — A coin laundry in Punta Gorda was burglarized Monday for the second time in less than a week.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident at Hwy 17 Coin Laundry on Duncan Road occurred July 4. The victim arrived at his business and noted the locked office room had been broken into and cash was taken from a coin machine.
The second incident occurred Monday. Again, the office door was open and cash was missing. Reports from CCSO state in both incidents, there is evidence to support charges of burglary and grand theft.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tyler Michael Bauer, 30, of St. Petersburg. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Danielle Cooper Wiitala, 38, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael Frederick Radil Jr., 43, 200 block of Quincy St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Noel Roberto Solis Alonzo, 34, of Peru Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Randel Jerome Henry, 23, 18600 block of Quaint Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, two counts of battery, and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $26,000.
• Timothy Jack Meehl, 30, 200 block of Deerfield Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Charles Michael Riemer, 37, 2900 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $7,000.
• Christopher Caceres, 27, 2200 block of Topsy Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Daniel Cody Duran, 31, 300 block of Venetia Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Laura Marie Ridgeway, 58, 400 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
• Rudy Gonzalez Jr., 24, of Lakeland. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Michael Chase Jordan, 22, of LaBelle, Fla. Charges: commit felony battery and battery. Bond: $6,500.
• Mark Edward Cook, 55, 10100 block of Tramore Ave., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation, failure to register motor vehicle and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: none.
• Alisha Christina Santos, 29, 8200 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Jorge David Soto, 50, of Gadsen St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Chesser, 19, 5600 block of Brickell Drive, North Port. Charges: five counts of controlled substance sale and delivery, there counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $123,500.
• Robert Selph, 69, 400 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charges: fraud, swindle, hire vehicle with intent to defraud, resisting an officer without violence, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,500.
• Gary Zielenski, 62, 2400 block of Cally Street, Venice. Charges: fraud, use of another person’s identification without permission, larceny, petit theft, first degree. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alexis Tipp, 18, 2000 block of Roxbury Court, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
• Ilya Rutman, 64, 2400 block of David Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
• Ellis Brummel, 26, 3000 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery, causing bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.
• Danielle Daniels, 26, 3000 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, tampering with evidence. Bond: $12,000.
• Mateo Haider, 21, 5200 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charges: reckless driving, damage to person or property, operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $620.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
