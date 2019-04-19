Two people were charged with drug offenses Wednesday after a K-9 alerted to drugs in their vehicle during at traffic stop, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Matthew Nero, 23, of the 15100 block of Adamar Circle was stopped for going 65 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to a press release. During the traffic stop, he and his passenger Alexa Powers appeared very nervous, and the deputy noted a pill crusher with white powder was in the center console, surrounded by broken and open clear capsules, the press release stated.
Nero reportedly stated the pill crusher was used by Powers for medication related to a heart condition. He declined consent of a search of his vehicle, so the deputy called a Canine Unit to do a free air sniff. K-9 Scar alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, the press release stated.
When Nero was informed of the alert, he told deputies he had 18 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.
However, deputies found a lock box in the truck containing 28.7 grams of marijuana, three grams of large pink crystals which tested positive for methamphetamine, 0.4 grams of a white crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, one suspected alprazolam bar, several pieces of an unidentifiable green pill, three hypodermic needles, multiple Inositol capsules, which is a cocaine-cutting agent, and a box for a digital scale, according to the press release.
The scale was found in Powers’ purse covered in a white powder residue, as well as a syringe containing 30 units of a clear liquid which tested positive for methamphetamine and a baggie containing a pink crystal substance which also tested positive for methamphetamine, the press release stated.
An additional 17.2 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of heroin were located in Nero’s jacket.
When he was told any additional drugs hidden on his person would be another charge when he entered the jail, he reached into the back of his pants, allegedly stating: “I have some stuff in my a— crack. I will get it. I don’t want you reaching in there.”
He shook out a baggie containing 2.7 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of heroin, according to the press release. Currency in his possession was comprised of mostly $20 bills bundled in a manner commonly seen in street level narcotics sales, CCSO reported.
Nero was charged with possession of heroin in excess of 10 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $67,000 Thursday.
Powers was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Her bond was set at $7,500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Aaron Lawson Shinn, 47, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jesse Todd Carandante, 29, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jenna Patrice Mierzejewski, 25, 23300 block of Judge Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Dixie Lynn Evett, 50, 5400 block of Deer Run Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Margaret Ann Schaufus, 40, 6200 block of Leharve St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.
Jonathan Mychael Melovic, 32, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Michelo Delroy Powell, 27, 20400 block of Copeland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: six counts of selling marijuana, six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, five counts of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $75,000.
Melissa Marie Wilson, 33, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Adam Teves, 31, 21800 block of Cellini Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Stevens Eloi, 30, 2400 block of Picnic St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $12,500.
John Warren Mahle, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ethan William Bowersox, 21, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Sean Patrick McHugh, 28, of Clearwater. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Nekisha Rochelle Tice, 32, of Arcadia. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $320.
Amanda Patricia Harris, 31, of St. Petersburg. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,500.
Alonzo Anthony Adams, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Gregory James Mulligan, 32, 400 block of Ferris Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Keith McAlister, 47, 600 block of Linden Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Craig Klingel, 31, 2000 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $22,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gina Ludlam, 40, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.