Remains have yet to be found in the search for Christine Flahive, the Punta Gorda woman who went missing in January of 1995.
But the search continues.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit expanded their search this week to an additional area off Indian Creek Lane and Fairway Drive in south Punta Gorda, bringing in K9 teams from Peace River K9 Search and Rescue to inspect the grounds.
“I’m very confident if her remains are in any of the areas that we have interest in, that the canine folks will definitely find her, or what’s remaining of her,” said Cold Case Detective Mike Vogel.
Vogel would not say precisely what led detectives to take interest in the area. The 24-year-old case was revived after new information came in around the anniversary of Flahive’s disappearance on Jan. 4.
Flahive went missing in 1995 after leaving her home in Punta Gorda on a bicycle in the late afternoon. The 42-year-old was known to frequent local bars and restaurants in Punta Gorda, and her killer or killers are believed to have been regular patrons at the same establishments, according to detectives.
Meanwhile, the detectives were continuing to search Tuesday in the 12-acre area behind Charlotte Behavioral Health Care on Education Avenue. Vogel said the dogs alerted to a few areas there, but it was difficult to say exactly what they were reacting to.
“There’s a lot of septic areas back in there,” he said. “There’s possibly some old burial grounds that could be Indian burial grounds or could be old family burial grounds where they planted grandma or something back in the old days.”
Detectives planned to continue searching to determine why the dogs reacted, and evidence collected could be sent away to a state lab for testing, Vogel said.
The first area was near the former residence of convicted killer Phillip Barr, who was found guilty in the 2001 cold case murder of 19-year-old Tara Sidarovich. Cold Case Detective Mike Gandy would not say whether Barr is believed to be connected to the case.
