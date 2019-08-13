A Port Charlotte man accused of molesting a girl under 12 years of age is in jail after his arrest Monday.
Marlin Edward Davis, 50, of the 8400 block of Dinnano Street, is accused of touching the girl’s vagina under her clothing while she was at his home in May.
In a forensic interview, the girl said Davis touched her more than one time and took his own underwear off and tried to make her touch him. She stated he was throwing up during this incident because he’d been drinking, according to the arrest affidavit.
When another adult picked the girl up from Davis’s house, she noted the girl seemed tired and withdrawn. She reportedly did not want to come out of her room but also did not want to be alone.
Davis was initially out of state working as a truck driver when deputies attempted to reach him, but he contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Monday to provide a statement. He allowed the Sheriff’s Office to download the contents of his phone and also signed a medical release waiver, according to an arrest affidavit. He was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $500,000 Tuesday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Allen Pierce, 48, of Winter Haven. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Angeline Elaine Lorber, 41, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• James Barbetta, 57, 400 block of Paramaribo St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Floyd Ricardo Moore, 39, 23200 block of Altman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.
• Marlin Edward Davis, 50, 8400 block of Dinnano St., Port Charlotte. Charge: lewd and lascivious molestation victim less than 12 years of age. Bond: $500,000.
• Ashley Mae-Marie Harper, 33, 2100 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charge: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
• Janet Applegarth Roster, 53, 21200 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,500.
• Guy Douglas Owens, 27, 2200 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
• Wesley Edward Schmitz, 41, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
• Antoinette Jane Tyrer, 46, 2800 block of Royal Palm Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant and driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: none.
• Chad William Castle, 500 block of Olive St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Earl Gene Wallace Jr., 65, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Angela Lynn Galeone, 31, 26500 block of Notre Dave Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Robert Keith Watta Jr., 40, 30000 block of Alder Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Rickie Joe Allen, 43, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
