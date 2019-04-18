A 65-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in an undercover operation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office geared to combat unlawful sexual activity at Charlotte County parks.
Stephen W. Brennan, of Cape Coral, reportedly told an undercover deputy at Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park he would perform a sexual act on him if the officer performed one on him first. They conversed about a “safe” spot to perform the acts, and Brennan then exposed his genitalia, according to an arrest affidavit.
The deputy gave the other units the “take-down” word, and two other law enforcement officers soon arrived on scene to handcuff Brennan, the affidavit stated. He was placed under arrest for exposure of sexual organs and lewd lascivious exhibition.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason Thomas Schlenkert, 34, of Tampa. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Brandon Reese Butler, 27, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• John Paul Donohoe, 34, 60 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda West. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Scott Christopher Traniello, 25, address withheld. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Kristavia Jyteria Karess Smith, 21, 100 block of Cayenne St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $2,610.
• Deanna Lan Wood, 22, 400 block of Monaco Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Kayla J. Dage, 23, 6200 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Naquan Maurice Guillory, 22, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dakota Bryan Janovsky, 24, 18200 block of Petowsky Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
• Traci Leigh Mason, 53, 1200 block of West Hillsborough Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $740.
• Christopher Allen Doubleday, 32, 1500 block of South Haberland Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Antonio Eugene Tullock Jr., 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Christopher Gregory Smith, 31, of Auburn, Ala. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Roberto Diaz, 27, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Jason Gene Bosley, 44, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $826.
• Kenneth Carroll Kedzierski, 54, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $100.
• Sotero Uriel Tatcaballero Martinez, 37, of Providence, N.C. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Bradley Wade Church, 31, of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possess with intent to sell other controlled substance schedule III or IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms opium or derivative, and two counts possession with intent to sell opium or derivative schedule I or II. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Frederick Kaltreider, 33, 1000 block of Alston Lane, Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $599.
• Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 34, 1500 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Chevy Ingram, 32, 1700 block of Palm Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, petty larceny, second degree, second offense. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• James Davey, 40, 3200 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Steven Mitchell, 52, 1700 block of Norvelle Avenue, North Port. Charges: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000, engage in a contracting business without a license. Bond: $30,000.
• Colleen Taylor, 38, 300 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession, less than 20 grams, narcotics equipment possession and/or use. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brian Smetts, 36, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
