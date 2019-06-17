A Port Charlotte man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with his three children in the car.
A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of 1710 Tamiami Trail around 8:26 p.m. The caller stated the vehicle was swerving all over the roadway and ran a red light on northbound Tamiami Trail, passing Murdock Circle, according to an arrest affidavit.
A deputy responded and noted the vehicle did not have its headlights on and appeared to be traveling approximately 65 miles per hour in an area where the posted speed limit is 45, then increases to 50. At one point, the vehicle began to veer into the middle lane with both driver’s side tires crossing the dashed white line, the affidavit stated.
The vehicle made a U-turn near Tamiami Tail and Longley Drive and started traveling south. The deputy reportedly had to drive approximately 80 miles an hour to catch up with the vehicle, which began swerving again near Collingswood Boulevard. The deputy turned on his lights and siren, stopping the vehicle at Tamiami Trail and Enterprise Drive.
The driver, Joseph Bernabi Jr., 38, initially said he swerved when he turned around to say something to his kids, but both children in the backseat appeared to be asleep in their car seats, according to the affidavit. There was a third child in the passenger seat, and all three appeared to be under the age of 10, the deputy reported.
Bernabi struggled to find his phone, which was in the cupholder next to him, and was unable to locate his proof of insurance on it. The deputy noted he “appeared to be jerking uncontrollably and was unable to sit still,” and he allegedly started to fall asleep as he was looking through his phone.
When he was asked to get out of the car, Bernabi was unable to walk in a straight line or stand still. His eyes were dilated, and it appeared he was under the influence of some type of drug, the affidavit stated.
Bernabi said he wasn’t going to lie and said he had smoked marijuana a couple hours ago. He also stated he drank a couple of “Twisted Teas” earlier. He allegedly nearly fell over during field sobriety tests.
His breath samples showed his BAC at 0.000, but he provided a urine sample for additional drug testing.
Bernabi was charged with a DUI and three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $17,000 Monday. According to the arrest affidavit, a family member picked up his vehicle and the children.
Man arrested with pounds of pot for second time
A North Port man was arrested Friday when he was found with 4.7 pounds of marijuana and 139 THC dab oil cartridges, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Anthony Rose, 30, was seen placing two packages of suspected narcotics in the trunk of his vehicle. He also had an expired registration and window tint violations, according to an arrest affidavit.
Deputy First Class Cody Forbus had previously obtained a search warrant for the two packages and stopped Rose in his vehicle around 11:48 a.m. The packages were opened and the marijuana and dab cartridges were discovered, along with $451 in U.S. custody. Rose declined to speak with law enforcement.
A press release about the arrest stated this was not his first encounter with law enforcement. In 2017, Rose was arrested with more than seven pounds of marijuana inside his vehicle. He completed his probation in that case in February this year.
The street value of the narcotics found in his possession Friday totaled more than $13,000, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the Charlotte County Jail after posting $9,000 bond Saturday.
Businesses evacuated for possible natural gas leak
Businesses adjacent to the Heart & Sole Dance Center located at 4300 Kings Highway were evacuated Monday as crews checked for a possible gas leak.
Hazmat crews from Charlotte County Fire & EMs determined the smell was actually hydrogen sulfide, a sewer gas from the toilets. Employees were cleared to re-enter their businesses shortly before 3:10 p.m.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Josephine Bernetta Tippett, 23, 5500 block of River Bay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Cory Allen Gray, 33, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
• Derek Michael Boggs, 30, 500 block of Spruce St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Cesar Cardentey Guerra, 61, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and county ordinance violation. Bond: $1,500.
• Kelly Ann Smith, 39, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
• Thomas Joseph Taylor, 55, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Monica Lynn Snyder, 32, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $1,000.
• Richard Bruno, 51, 6800 block of Crock Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.
• Darven Civil, 26, of Miami. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $4,000.
Sheila Marie Polulak, 60, of Goshen, N.Y. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Joe Alberto Barrera, 41, of Fort Myers. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Sara Nicole Greus, 35, 1500 block of Boswell St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brian Ross Orme, 46, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $4,000.
• Shane Roger Sexton, 21, 27200 block of Chula Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Blake Carlin, 45, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: none.
• Thomas Albert Dingley, 44, 8200 block of Osbert Street, North Port. Charge: sending written threats to kill. Bond: $250,000.
• Ashley Marie Haffer, 23, 1400 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Phillip Andrew Lindner, 42, 400 block of Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 and one count of molesting a victim under 12. Bond: none.
• Anna Jessica Mikulin, 18, 900 block of East Seminole Drive, Venice. Charges: second-degree petty theft, first offense and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• David Wayne Nelson, 30, 2500 block of Alesio Avenue, North Port. Charge: first-degree petty theft. Bond: $500.
• Terrance Joseph Rolph, 63, 1000 block of Sandlewood Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI and DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Robert Shaun Tinsley, 40, 4600 block of Zamita Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Shannon Marie Howey, 51, 2200 block of Blackwood Drive, Venice. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for failure to appear (original charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.
• David Bradford Peterson, 61, 500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Shawn Ewing Jenkins, 30, 1 Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: willful child abuse) and driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Chelsea Lee Hoffmann, 29, 4600 block of Targee Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to a DUI test. Bond: $620.
• Carlos Eduardo Ibarra Gomez, 28, of Ruskin. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Raymond Joseph Tulp, 38, 4600 block of Targee Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Brenda Lefever, 54, 8000 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving while license suspended). Bond: $200.
• Arthur Pierce, 58, 4900 block of City Hall Boulevard, North Port. Charge: second-degree petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Paul Degenaro Jr., 20, 1300 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Melissa Mennella, 41, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: two counts of driving while license suspended and one count of petty theft). Bond: $15,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
