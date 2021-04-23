Police lights

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the Wednesday night shooting in which a man was shot and killed.

According to Col. James Vitali, Torence Simpson, 47, of Arcadia, was shot in the area of Southwest Hendry Street near Southwest Seaboard Avenue at approximately 9:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators have yet to locate a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS may be entitled to a cash reward.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online through desotosheriff.com or tipsubmit.com.

The case agent, Detective Buck, can also be reached at 863-491-6725.

