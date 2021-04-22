The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday night in which a male victim was injured.
The shooting took place in the area of South West Hendry Street near South West Seaboard Avenue at approximately 9:33 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.
Those who contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS may be entitled to a cash reward.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted online through desotosheriff.com or tipsubmit.com.
The case agent, Detective Buck, can also be reached at 863-491-6725.
