The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday night in which a male victim was injured.

The shooting took place in the area of South West Hendry Street near South West Seaboard Avenue at approximately 9:33 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS may be entitled to a cash reward.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online through desotosheriff.com or tipsubmit.com.

The case agent, Detective Buck, can also be reached at 863-491-6725.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments