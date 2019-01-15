A couple fled the McDonald’s drive-through Sunday after allegedly backing into a woman’s vehicle twice on purpose, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The victim told cops she was parked at the first McDonald’s window paying for her coffee when the white pickup truck in front of her accidentally backed into her vehicle. She got out to confront the driver, later identified as Shazam Juman, 26, but he denied it. As she walked back to her car, the passenger, later identified as Isabella Harper, 19, got out and began yelling at her.
Juman then pulled up to the next drive-through window and put his truck in reverse, allegedly ramming into the victim’s vehicle with force. He then pulled forward and reversed into her vehicle a second time before fleeing the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.
Multiple witnesses corroborated the victim’s story, the affidavit stated. The victim provided the vehicle tag number to cops, which came back to a white Dodge Ram belonging to Juman. Both Juman and Harper were found at his residence on the 1100 block of Richter Street, Port Charlotte.
Juman denied any involvement in the incident at McDonald’s, but Harper spontaneously uttered “b— at McDonald’s hit us, so what, I wasn’t driving, my fiance was,” according to an affidavit.
While waiting for the victim to identify Shazam, he attempted to run past deputies into his house. Deputies grabbed him to detain him, taking him to the ground.
As he was being taken into custody, Harper attempted to intervene, yelling and screaming and attempting to grab Juman. As deputies tried to stop her, she swung her arms and allegedly attempted to kick and bite a deputy. She was taken into custody and placed in the vehicle where she continued to kick until she was placed in a hobble.
The victim was able to identify Juman as the driver. He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence, while Harper was charged with resisting an officer with violence. Juman’s bond was set at $18,000 Monday, while Harper’s was $5,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.