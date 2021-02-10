During a monthly inspection of the Murdock Village property, county officials noticed a pile of about a dozen old Florida Power and Light poles dumped off the road into a dense area of palm trees.

The poles were 15 to 30 feet long, and were hoisted up and over a cluster of palm trees in order to conceal them, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report.

Jose Angel Galvez Ramos

FPL told deputies that two workers hired by MESA Electric Systems Corp. out of Miami were the only pole-pulling crew working in Charlotte County during the time period: Jose Angel Ramos Galvez, 25, and Joel Servilio Velazquez, 42.

Deputies arrested Galvez, a Miami resident, on a felony charge of littering over 500 pounds. Valazquez has not been arrested in Charlotte County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

