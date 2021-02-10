During a monthly inspection of the Murdock Village property, county officials noticed a pile of about a dozen old Florida Power and Light poles dumped off the road into a dense area of palm trees.
The poles were 15 to 30 feet long, and were hoisted up and over a cluster of palm trees in order to conceal them, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report.
FPL told deputies that two workers hired by MESA Electric Systems Corp. out of Miami were the only pole-pulling crew working in Charlotte County during the time period: Jose Angel Ramos Galvez, 25, and Joel Servilio Velazquez, 42.
Deputies arrested Galvez, a Miami resident, on a felony charge of littering over 500 pounds. Valazquez has not been arrested in Charlotte County as of Wednesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.