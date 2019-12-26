North Port police reported that a teen girl missing since Saturday was found safe Wednesday in Gainesville. The girl was captured on video Saturday at a North Port convenience store and vanished with an unknown driver. The teen, Katie Sue Sims, was in Gainesville when University of Florida campus police placed in her protective custody for safe-keeping, police said. Family brought her back to North Port.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dee Jay Foster, 39, 2400 block of Woodyglen St., Port Charlotte. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bill Laurence Holloway, 47, 6700 Ketona Road, North Port. Charges: Moving traffic violation/driving with suspended license/third offense. Bond: $1,500.
Roger Stanley Zmijewski, 37, 3000 Log Cabin Road, North Port. Charges: Moving traffic violation/knowingly driving with suspended license; failure to register motor vehicle; violation Financial Responsibility Law. Bond: $360.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Joseph Abarca, 29, 200 block Temple Road, Venice. Charges: hit and run/leaving the scene involving damage to property, DUI damage to property or person/probation violation. Bond: $620.
Stephanie Ann Mazzeo, 30, 3600 block of Garlenda St., North Port. Charge: Probation violation/possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Edward Michael Thornhill, 30, 2600 Nogler Lane, North Port. Charges: Probation violation/leaving the scene of an accident (bond: none); fleeing law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Amanda-Kay Hefner Wiley, 49, 155 Buell Road, Rochester, New York. Charges: battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT; DUI alcohol/drugs; resisting officer/obstructing without violence. Bond: $620.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Alan Giffard, 54, 200 Wells Ave., Sarasota. Charge: DUI/damage to property. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Craig Garrett
