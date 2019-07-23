The body found in a vehicle parked behind a building at 10100 Tamiami Trail on July 15 in Punta Gorda was identified as 70-year-old Deanna Adams, the Punta Gorda Police Department reported Tuesday.
Adams was reported missing to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on July 6. Her vehicle was spotted by a license plate reader traveling south on U.S. 41 on July 7.
According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Adams died of natural causes.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Natalie Kay Rowley, 36, 50 block of White Marsh Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: fraud impersonation — use/possess ID of another without consent, retail theft $300 or more with others distracting merchant or law enforcement officer, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $13,500.
• Benjamin George Durham, 44, 6800 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $5,000.
• Brian Keith Brown, 48, 11100 block of Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $6,000.
• Charles Brandon Martin, 39, 6100 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: attaching registration license plate not assigned, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 21, 33100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Kortney Lea Aud, 33, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Adam Gray Jacobs, 30, 13200 block of Valrico Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. bond: $15,000.
• Jayme R. Riegel, 31, 11300 block of Pepper Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,500.
• Jonathan Edward Daley, 56, 26500 block of Custer Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Kristine Louise Jamroz, 32, 23300 block of McKim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Branden Lane Gill, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
• Dominick Robert Saletnik, 21, 18400 block of Locklane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
• Amy Marie Vowell, 44, 14800 block of Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.
• Jessica Ann Gutzler, 39, 22300 block of Buffalo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $22,000.
• Casey Levi Eaton, 39, 1500 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $6,000.
• Ashoni Osun Martin, 21, 7300 block of Van Lake Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Priscilla Lin Stryder, 46, 200 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Nathan David Toland, 30, 2800 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $3,500.
• Scott Brian McLean, 18, 5700 block of Rhapsody Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Torre Dudley, 31, 800 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: hold for Pinellas County two counts of violation of probation (original charges: grand theft of more than $10,000 but less than $20,000 and grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000). Bond: none.
• Frank Jefferson Jr., 34, 12100 block of Genoa Street, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, domestic battery and two counts of property damage valued at $1,000 or more. Bond: none.
• Raymond Stanley Kilanowski, 53, 2100 block of Forged Creek Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: $5,000.
• Andrew Marshall, 29, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: hold for Russell County, Virginia for out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Henry Lee Morganstern, 49, 100 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• William Alan Myer, 52, 300 block of Citrus Drive, Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dennis Lewis Adkins Jr., 48, 7000 block of Odom Place, Venice. Charge: second-degree petty theft, subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Shawn Russell Fowler, 36, 1700 block of Lindsay Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
• Travis John Garrett, 36, 6700 block of Miro Court, North Port. Charges: two counts of burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Donald James Fox, 51, address not available. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
