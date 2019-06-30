A man was airlifted with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle at the roundabout of Edgewater Drive and Lakeview Boulevard in Port Charlotte Sunday morning.
The driver appeared to be speeding and failed to navigate the roundabout, according to Sgt. Greg Kalosis of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Further details were unavailable Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gustavo Reynosa-Palomo, 34, 120 block of Cherry Lane, Tampa. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a license and two counts of out-of-county warrants. Bond: $7,000.
Marc Sean Zanyk, 54, 2200 block of Hively St., Sarasota. Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Luis Philippe Munoz-Alba, 25, 2800 block of Stoeela St., Sarasota. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Wayne Jones, 29, 6500 block of Swiss Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Maria Danielle Palm, 28, 6300 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
William Michael Valler, 51, 10100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Thomas Michael Bobo, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Kevin Lee Peterson, 36, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving without a license. Bond: $8,500.
Christina Marie Cooper, 47, 23100 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Eric Jean Gallant, 48, 8300 block of Monmouth Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Johanna Chandler, 36, 4500 block of Ulman Ave., North Port. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Christopher Brian Daniels, 49, 4200 block of Montague Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Virgil Allen Harvey, 45, 5000 block of Placida Road, Grove City. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Misael Ernesto Ajeataz-Gonzalez, 34, Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tommie Rena Cordero, 50, 4000 block of Pelican Shores Circle, Englewood. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,700.
Petr Ivanovich Fesyuk, 46, 4200 block of Calatrava Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Jason Oliver Jablonski, 41, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5000.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
