DESOTO COUNTY — A Naples man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in DeSoto County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Daniel John Krall, 73, was traveling south around 5 p.m. on N.W. Lily Avenue, south of N.W. Bethel Farms Road on a 2017 Indian Motorcycle, and failed to handle a left-hand curve.
Krall lost control and traveled onto the grass shoulder of Lily Avenue, crashing into a ditch, and the motorcycle overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.
Alcohol was not involved.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shane Eric Goodwin, 25, 1500 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $7,000.
Michael Alan Gillet, 26, 4400 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Adriane Lantz Gillin-Romo, 33, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, larceny, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,000.
Marcus Laval Rose, 36, 500 block of Spruce St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass in a structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Karrie Renee Condrey, 48, 21500 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
Matthew Tyler Burrell, 29, 21400 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,000.
Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 41, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Andrew Vega, 39, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Andres Granado Velarde, 51, of Opa-Locka, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Caporaso, 44, 2100 block of North Land Ave., North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license, third offense. Bond: $5,000.
Jeffrey James Puncavage, 41, 19200 block of Jalisca St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Yunner Nectali Magana-Alvarez, 23, 600 block of Howell Circle Drive, Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Ulises Reyes Casteneda, 19, of Englewood. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Brandon Lee Logsdon, 28, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and three county of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $12,000.
Jason Paul Brooks, 39, 2400 block of Deedra St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $5,000.
Donald James Ingersoll, 51, 13500 of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Edward Michael Thornhill, 30, 26600 block of Vogler Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Donald James Ingersoll, 51, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Alina Angela Bunton, 24, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Montana Rae Dorkin, 22, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Christopher Aaron Sutcliffe, 31, 6500 block of Buchboard St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Irene Florence Sutcliffe, 65, 6500 block of Buchboard St., North Port. Charges: battery on person 65 years of age or older and obstructing justice. Bond: $7,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dylan Anthony-Shawn Rodgers, 27, 300 block of Eider St., Venice. Charge: driving with a revoked license. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.