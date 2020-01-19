DESOTO COUNTY — A Naples man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in DeSoto County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Daniel John Krall, 73, was traveling south around 5 p.m. on N.W. Lily Avenue, south of N.W. Bethel Farms Road on a 2017 Indian Motorcycle, and failed to handle a left-hand curve.

Krall lost control and traveled onto the grass shoulder of Lily Avenue, crashing into a ditch, and the motorcycle overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol was not involved.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Shane Eric Goodwin, 25, 1500 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $7,000.

Michael Alan Gillet, 26, 4400 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Adriane Lantz Gillin-Romo, 33, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, larceny, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,000.

Marcus Laval Rose, 36, 500 block of Spruce St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass in a structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Karrie Renee Condrey, 48, 21500 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.

Matthew Tyler Burrell, 29, 21400 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,000.

Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 41, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Andrew Vega, 39, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Andres Granado Velarde, 51, of Opa-Locka, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Caporaso, 44, 2100 block of North Land Ave., North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license, third offense. Bond: $5,000.

Jeffrey James Puncavage, 41, 19200 block of Jalisca St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Yunner Nectali Magana-Alvarez, 23, 600 block of Howell Circle Drive, Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Ulises Reyes Casteneda, 19, of Englewood. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Brandon Lee Logsdon, 28, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and three county of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $12,000.

Jason Paul Brooks, 39, 2400 block of Deedra St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $5,000.

Donald James Ingersoll, 51, 13500 of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Edward Michael Thornhill, 30, 26600 block of Vogler Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Donald James Ingersoll, 51, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

Alina Angela Bunton, 24, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Montana Rae Dorkin, 22, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Christopher Aaron Sutcliffe, 31, 6500 block of Buchboard St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Irene Florence Sutcliffe, 65, 6500 block of Buchboard St., North Port. Charges: battery on person 65 years of age or older and obstructing justice. Bond: $7,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dylan Anthony-Shawn Rodgers, 27, 300 block of Eider St., Venice. Charge: driving with a revoked license. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments