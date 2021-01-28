Gregory Williamson

A 57-year-old North Port man is facing charges of possession/viewing child sex conduct after deputies uncovered child pornography on a computer in his garage.

North Port Police Department detectives started investigating Gregory Allen Williamson in September of 2020 when a service provider submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children.

Detectives found four images of a prepubescent girl who appeared to be about 8 years old laying on a bed exposing her genitals.

Williamson was arrested on Jan. 27.

He was transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he was held with no bond as of Thursday.

