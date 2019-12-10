NORTH PORT — North Port Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night on Nekoosa Street.
The shooting occurred at 9:15 p.m. Monday. Several shots were fired into a residence. No one was hurt.
“No injuries occurred,” the NPPD reported on a social media post. “We believe this is an isolated incident as we follow up on several leads. “If you know anything about this case please contact Detective Adam Taylor at ataylor@northportpd.com.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Carlos Carrizleas, 33, of Sarasota. Charges: out of county warrant, false ID given to law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Christopher Louis Brady, 35, of Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor, failure to appear on felony, and five underlying charges. Bond: none.
Chad Steffon McGowan, 53, 3500 block of Ash Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Glen Esau Harris, 61, 300 block of East William Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.
Joseph James Hinkle, 30, 21100 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: none.
Michael Fredrick Famularo, 43, 19500 block of Hillsborough Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $8,000.
Alberto Jolon Gomez, 39, 22000 block of Rochester Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Keith Alan Timmons, 21, 21400 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts battery. Bond: $4,000.
Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 35, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Jesse Steven Trumm, 27, 3400 block of Madagascar Avenue, North Port. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Victor Manuel Negron, 22, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Timothy Damian Thurston, 53, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,003.
Kimberly Anne Rice, 45, 1300 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Estefania Atehortua, 27, of Wesley Chapel. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Chevy Ingram, 33, 1700 block of Palm Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second conviction. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Chad Usher-Turley, 20, 8000 block of Aero Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving with no vehicle registration. Bond: $900.
Submitted by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
