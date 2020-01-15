The North Port Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Circle K store, 1060 Plantation Boulevard
The armed robbery happened at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect was described as being 5-feet 5-inches, black with gold teeth. He was wearing a ski mask and carrying a pistol and a backpack. He was believed to be in a light-colored four-door vehicle that was last seen headed toward Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Anyone with information should call 941-429-7322 or email JKeller@northportpd.com.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Marcio Federico Turcios-Martinez, 44, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.
Dustin Miles Welch, 35, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joann Marlene Stone, 39, 300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Edward Thurston, 43, 22100 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christal Lynn Boothe, 33, 2300 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass in structure or conveyance and larceny petty theft. Bond: $3,500.
Jordan Danielle Brown, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Brandy Lynn Swartz, 27, 2300 block of Summit Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $4,000.
Elfego Oseas Samayoa-Gomez, 30, Orlando. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Kimberly Elaine Tipton, 53, North Fort Myers. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Thomas Wayne Scofic Jr., 62, of Juneau, Alaska. Charges: violation of probation and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Ikiz Sinan Mehmet, 55, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and expiration of registration over 6 months subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.
Robert William Hunter, 54, 7300 block of Bargelo Street, Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $2,500.
Alexa Marie Powers, 19, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Seth Peter Quimby, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $2,000.
Aaron Demetris Gainer, 29, 22500 block of Blanchard Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Jeremy Joseph Myers, 26, 12200 block of Spinnaker Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Everett Robert Lages, 55, 23300 block of Farnam Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,500.
Lige Joseph Jones, 48, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $75,000.
Edward James Ivkov, 53, 6800 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Justin Rogulski, 28, 7000 block of Crock Avenue, North Port. Charges: assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill, criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Stephen O’Connor, 71, 3600 block of Lakewood Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Steven Cristella, 28, 3700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker & Tom Harmening.
