A St. Petersburg man was arrested Thursday after allegedly setting up a “sting” to get back four tires his company sold but had never been paid for.
According to an arrest affidavit, Antonio Glover, 31, worked for a company called RNR Tires in St. Petersburg. A rent-to-own contract was made on a set of four tires and wheels, but they had never been paid for. They were able to track the tires and wheels to a Port Charlotte man, who had posted the items on Facebook’s marketplace for sale.
Glover, his fiancee, and another employee of RNR Tires met the man at the Walmart parking lot at 375 Kings Highway. Glover put two of the tires in his vehicle when the man asked for his money.
Then, Glover allegedly pulled a gun from his vehicle and told the victim, “It isn’t going to go down like that.”
The victim told his wife to call the police, and he later told law enforcement he was in fear of his life and felt he was going to die that day.
Glover’s fiance, who witnessed the incident and set up the meeting, said Glover kept the gun behind him with his left arm until there no longer appeared to be a threat. He then placed the firearm back into the glove box, and she closed it.
A supervisor from RNR tires came to the scene and said he had filed a theft report for the tires and wheels with Pinellas County, but could not provide any case numbers. The merchandise was taken into evidence by law enforcement, since the company had no court documents to take possession of it.
Glover was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. RNR had no comment on the arrest when reached by phone Friday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Douglas Scovil, 51, 200 block of Greywing Court, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jessica Marie Simmons, 32, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Yvette Shirie Baldwin, 28, 4600 block of Kimson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• David Daniel Newcomb, 30, 20200 block of Hamilton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Alicia Christine Liberatore, 36, 3200 block of Plymouth St., Port Charlotte. Charge: insurance fraud less than $20,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Jerry Max Vanepps, 66, 3200 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Cody Ray Arney, 26, 22500 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Candy Sue Yoder, 46, 4100 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
• Hilary Christine Hopkins, 34, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $8,500.
• Matthew Tyler Burrell, 28, 21400 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Zachary Lee Sheehan, 21, 2500 block of Sparkle Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brian Andrew Garrett, 28, 1600 block of Rattle Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, 11 counts false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of dealing in stolen property, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
• Kevin Randolph White, 47, 1200 block of South McDuff St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Allen Lamar Combs, 50, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Lauren Ashley Mitchell, 32, 8500 block of Portabello Ave., North Port. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Daniel John Andrews, 58, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Pedro Ybarra, 52, 7000 block of Baylor St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,050.
• Robert Mark Wellins, 64, 4100 block of Riverbank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel James Snead, 33, of Dayton, Ohio. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Johnson, 35, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
• William Fino, 25, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: probation violation, grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Christopher Ourk, 27, 3500 block of Cessna Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation, burglary of unoccupied structure, possession of controlled substance, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawn broker. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Johnathan Murray, 31, 4400 block of Compton Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of synthetic narcotic, sell schedule 1 or 2, two counts of use of two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and synthetic narcotics, sell, schedule 1 or 2. Bond: $38,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Richard Boughton, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge; probation violation and driving with license suspended felony. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
