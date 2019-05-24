A truck hauling sand overturned Friday morning on northbound Interstate 75 in Port Charlotte dumping its load and, causing delays into Punta Gorda.
The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. with the truck and its sand cargo blocking two lanes of traffic. All lanes were reopened by about 1:15 p.m.
The driver, Pedro R. Rodriguez, 54, of Cape Coral, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bayfront Punta Gorda Hospital, according to FHP. Alcohol was not a factor and Rodriguez was wearing a seat belt.
Rodriguez told FHP troopers that another vehicle entered his lane, causing him to veer into the right emergency lane. He then went back into the lanes, but lost control and overturned in the right and center lanes.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Elizabeth Anne Rosnack, 30, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Larry Thomas Welsh Jr., 59, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $670.
• Pamela Rae Sterling, 36, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kortney Lea Aud, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Ricardo O'Neil Smith, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Joseph Anthony Brooks, 26, 2100 block of Abalom St., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Richard William Petersen, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass in structure or conveyance and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Joseph Edward Nicolosi, 41, 12100 block of Chamberlain Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Susie Leigh Mechesney, 48, 1000 block of Archer St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Dillynn Myles McCarta, 27, 2100 block of Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Jolee Ann Rohleder, 27, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Luis Guadalupe Gomez, 33, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Alton Sherod Brown Sr., 34, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brenda Lee Miller, 39, Manor Court, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Robert Scaffidi, 49, 21400 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Martin Washington, 39, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Keith Wright, 40, 200 block of S.R. 776, Venice. Charges: contempt of court (original charge: property mischief). Bond: $2,000.
• Amy Ervin, 28, 8400 block of Drolet Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
• Pamela George, 37, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Ann Harrison, 67, 100 block of Sandstone Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI. Bond: $1,620.
• Melanie Masalko, 31, 900 block of Saragossa Lane, North Port. Charges: grand theft and grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $20,000.
• Shawna Sheckelle, 31, 200 block of Manheim St., North Port. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Gregory McPeek, 48, 3500 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charges: giving false ID, driving while license is suspended and probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Linda Aarden, 30, 1800 block of Norvell Ave., North Port. Charges: petty theft and resisting arrest. Bond: $1,000.
• Alexis Tipp, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Madelyn Simon, 61, 2300 block of Melrose Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
