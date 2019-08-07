A paramedic was charged with domestic battery in Charlotte County after allegedly slapping and putting his hands around the throat of a female victim.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was watching television with Steven Baughman, 45, when she picked up his phone and saw he was sending and receiving pictures from other women.
Baughman listed Manatee County as his place of employment, according to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Katie Heck.
When the victim confronted Baughman, he became upset, asking her where his car keys were so he could leave. He then pushed her against the cabinets and slapped her twice with an open hand on her face, the affidavit stated. He also placed his fingers in her mouth and put his hands around her throat, she told law enforcement.
When law enforcement arrived, Baughman allegedly appeared intoxicated and was slurring his words. He was cooperative but refused to provide his account of what happened, according to the affidavit.
Cops noted a slight red mark on the victim's lower left jaw but no injury around her throat, according to the report. Baughman was charged with battery and transported to the Charlotte County Jail, where he was later released after posting $2,500 bond.
Manatee County spokesperson Nicholas Azzara confirmed Steven Baughman is the name of one of the county's paramedics but stated the Public Safety Director was unaware of the charges as of Wednesday afternoon.
"Regardless, the county has a longstanding history of not commenting on personnel matters through the media out of respect for past and present employees and their families," Azzara said.
