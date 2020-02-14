A fifth grade teacher at Peace River Elementary was arrested after cocaine was found in her purse during a traffic stop, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Cheryl Vollmar, 53, was seen leaving a “known drug house” on Conway Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. A deputy in an unmarked patrol car saw her leave the home and stop at a gas station.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop on Gibralter Drive after noticing Vollmar’s tag light was only partially lit and she had failed to stop prior to the white stop bar at Harbor Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit.
Vollmar reportedly consented to a search of her vehicle, and a second deputy arrived to conduct the search, while the first handled the traffic warnings.
The second deputy found a plastic baggie in Vollmar’s purse containing a white powdery substance which tested positive for cocaine, the arrest affidavit stated. The deputy also reportedly found a cut straw in the center console, consistent with drug use. The cocaine weighed approximately 0.7 grams.
Vollmar stated she did not know what the baggie was and it wasn’t hers, the affidavit stated.
She was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from jail after posting a $7,500 bond. Her case is set for early resolution on March 13 at 1 p.m.
Mike Riley, spokesperson for Charlotte County Public Schools, said Vollmar will be on paid administrative leave until her case is resolved through the court system. Then, the school will make a decision regarding her employment.
“While it’s still under investigation and in the hands of law enforcement, we cannot comment on this situation other than to confirm she is a teacher employed by Charlotte County Public Schools,” he said in an email.
