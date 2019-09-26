PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating a spree of vehicle burglaries and a vehicle theft that occurred in Punta Gorda Isles early Thursday.
Around 2:45 a.m., police officers located a pickup truck behind Bal Harbor Plaza that was listed as stolen out of Estero. Then, around 6:45 a.m., they began responding to reports of several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft in the area of Ryan Boulevard, including St. Kitts Court, Carupano Court, and Aruba Court.
The crimes and the recovered stolen vehicle are believed to be related.
All the burglarized vehicles had been left unlocked, so no forced entry occurred. Several small items or change had been taken from them.
The stolen vehicle was a white Volkswagen SUV taken from the 5000 block of La Costa Island Court. It was believed to have been left unlocked with keys inside the vehicle. The stolen car was last seen in the Fort Myers area near Interstate 75 and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
Anyone with information on the crimes is encouraged to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or by visiting www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
