There was an emergency landing at the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) Friday afternoon.
Pilots of a private jet departing PGD noticed a low pressure oil gauge for the plane, so they shut down their engine and notified the tower, according to county spokesman Todd Dunn.
As a result Charlotte County Fire/EMS personel were sent out to monitor the landing “just in case they don’t land safely,”
The jet had five hours of fuel, Dunn said, with three passengers on-board. Luckily, the jet landed safely.
The jet was serviced before they flew again, Dunn said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Pedro Luis Rodriguez, 53, 1500 block of Porchey Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.
Kenneth Ellison Hudson II, 50, 21400 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Casey Lee Green, 32, 2100 block of Corfell St., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Megan Brooke Kershner, 22, 100 block of Glenridge Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Trevor Lee Coday, 21, 900 block of Columbia Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $12,500.
Erika Lyn Hampton, 38, of Bokeelia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Mazeo, 29, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: driving with license suspended. Bond: $500.
Steven Wiggins, 39, 4100 block of Cobbler Lane, North Port. Charges: three counts of violation sex offender law — failure to report name or residence change, failure to comply with registration law, failure to register change in employment. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stephen Houser, 31, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: driving with a license suspended. Bond: $500.
Stephanie Williams, 45, 1500 block of Glenan Street, North Port. Charges: domestic battery and obstructing justice — tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
