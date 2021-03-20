The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Blake Anthony Wagenschutz, 27, 20800 block of Cattail Blvd., Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Brianna Michelle Jackson, 31, 15500 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: organized dealing or trafficking of stolen property, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, petty theft and false owner information on pawned items valued at more than $300. Bond: none.

James Harold Wolcott, 49, of Port Charlotte. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction, harass with fear of death or injury and send written threat to commit bodily injury. Bond: $27,500.

Aaron C. Brooks, 51, 1200 block of Marlow St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.

Travis Ivan Davis, 51, 2300 block of Wiley St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500. 


Jeffrey Robert Dilworth, Jr., 25, 2000 block of Winchester Ave., Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nathan Richard Benn, 46, 3100 block of Polka St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Candice Lee Salter, 37, 2700 block of Ridgewood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: none. 

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

