The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael George Amos, 34 ,100 block of Capri Ave., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Jerome A. Martin, 28, of Tavares, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $8,500.
Matthew Marten, 64, 200 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Catarino David Gomez, 57, 18000 block of Brazil Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, and DUI with 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Jennifer Motta Guedes, 40, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
Edward Reynolds Hanson, 53, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Christine Katherine Monte, 54, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: $1,500.
William Plamondon, 41, 21500 block of Gibralter Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, and DUI with damage to property or person of another, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Kyle Tristan Gobeil, 22, 18000 Garvin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Victoria Alicia Groves, 27, 200 block of Santruce Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Ryan Bayly Bourdeau, 48, 1700 block of Castaway St., Fort Myers. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,219.
Antwoine A. Beard, 42, 500 block of N.E. 24th Place, Cape Coral. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $320.
Elissa Gonzalez Moreno, 27, 1300 block S.W. Price Child, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Janet Arbogast, 69, 2600 block of Hagerick Lane, North Port. Charge: battery on person over 65 years of age. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Russell Brashear, 76, 9800 block of Nostalgia Place, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: none. $2,000.
Lisa M. Pierce, 55, 1700 block of Mackintosh Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrest:
Randall Clair Coleman, 74, 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Carlos Enoc Delcid, 29, 1300 N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and failure to appear. Bond: none.
Tiesha Michelle Neal, 27, 4200 block of N.W. Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Clarence Marshall Reaves, 39, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $338.
Wallace Clayton Stewart, 45, 2800 block of N.W. Rimes Drive, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer, flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,740.
