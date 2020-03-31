The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jessica Leigh Brown, 30, 4400 block of Altavista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.
Matthew Miles Tortorice, 47, 29200 block of Tamayo Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Robert Douglas Weaver, 44, 22400 block of Vale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
William Preston Tice, 32, 21900 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $778.
Lindsay Ann Ewing, 35, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Dana Honeycutt, 41, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
Mauricio Ricardo Munoz Carrasco, 40, 22300 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Patrick James Potter, 61, 6300 block of Roberta St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Adrian Alexander H Verboncoeur, 18, 17000 block of Doyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, larceny petty theft, probation violation: (original charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle), probation violation: (original charge: flee/elude law enforcement officer). Bond: none.
Michael Oliver Wulfing, 58, 400 block of Viridian St., Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, attach registration license plate not assigned, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $360.
Zachary Allen Gardner, 27, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Leslie Ann Struble, 38, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Dennis Lewis Adkins Jr., 49, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
