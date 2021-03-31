The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Pedro Matom Rivera, 21, address unknown. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $2,000.
Travis Carl Waldon II, 18, of Terre Haute, Ind. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,500.
Clay Levi Cooley, 18, of Terre Haute, Ind. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,500.
Matthew Robert Roberts, 18, of Terre Haute, Ind. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,500.
Tarique Keanu Cadet, 25, of Sunrise, Fla. Charges: possess five or more identities, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, fail to obey police and fire department officials, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Jeffrey Joe Harris, 63, 800 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.
Anthony Roy Walters, 24, of Riverview, Fla. Charges: possess five or more identities, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Cheyanne Lee Lavinder, 27, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit felony battery. Bond: $5,000.
Heather Christine Vernacatola, 52, 15400 block of Mando Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Michael Marcinczyk, 45, 21300 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Adam Taylor Bradley, 25, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Margaret Kathryn Jacob, 30, 12200 block of Zittle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.
James Robert Cole, 32, 3000 block of Villa Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Holly Michelle Wollschlager, 40, 400 block of Liddy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Kevin Fretwell, 37, 3000 block of Village Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Jessica Ellicya Thomas, 40, 1400 block of Mohawk Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Cassandra Juelle Thornton Lippert, 26, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Jeffrey Alan Smith, 42, 10400 block of Port Everglades Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Justin Cidrak, 20, of Lana Del Lakes, Fla. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possess five or more identities, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Benjamin Hackbarth, 42, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Carson Miles Lawrence, 43, 2000 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Aaron Todd Brulotte, 46, 400 block of E. Langsner Street, Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Samantha Lee Cadieux, 27, 8500 block of Bessenber Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Roland Howard Hembree, 51, 3300 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Lauri Lynn Miller, 41, 5500 block of Trumpet Street, North Port. Charges: amphetamine possession, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
