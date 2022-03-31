The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Jeffrey Eads, 31, of Sarasota. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,500.
Shadeenah Yasmine Bolden, 38, 500 block of Hiram Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: contributing to delinquency, violation of probation or community control, and two counts of petit theft. Bond: none.
Ceth Paul Thornton, 27, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly unlawfully possessing five or more IDs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Kevin Dean Morrison, 33, 1900 block of Dixie Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
Alberto Mario Colaluca, 68, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.
Kenneth Michael Cudzilo, 51, 21200 block of Briwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Frisco Dexter Mitchell, 35, 5000 block of Administration Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,500.
Jose Daniel Quinetero Perez, 43, of Orlando. Charges: unarmed burglary and battery. Bond: $8,000.
Raheem De'ondre Dawson, 27, 3700 block of Coquina Avenue, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault against a first responder, fleeing or eluding law enforcement with wanton disregard, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $152,500.
Aaron Green Jr., 31, of Immokalee. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Sebastian A. Daubner, 19, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Chelsea Rita Stuart, 30, 15400 block of Melport Circle, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $3,500.
Edward Morales, 19, 3800 block of NW Pineapple Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeremiah James Acosta, 29, 8400 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Thomas Lee Crouch, 36, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary and criminal mischief. Bond: $9,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian James Bliss, 49, of Jacksonville. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license, driving while license suspended, and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $360.
Angelita Rabeccah Nonnen, 29, 5400 block of Ansonia Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Corey Brooke Payne, 60, of Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Christopher Daniel Sanchez, 32, 5400 block of Ansonia Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Shermina Williams, 21, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Calvin Rembert, 44, of Nocatee. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jorge Luis Alvarez, 55, 200 block of Osceola Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,120.
Ashley Belawn Bailey, 39, 300 block of Columbia Drive, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Willie Junior Northern, 68, of Nocatee. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ashley Nicole Fannin, 37, 2100 block of NE Bishop Street, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Wren James McBrien, 30, 2100 block of NE Bishop Street, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
