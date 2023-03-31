The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alberto Hernandez-Vidal, 28, 11000 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Beth Ann Keenan, 43, first block of Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda: Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Douglas Clifton Eubanks, 52, 10100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to breath test after license suspended, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Wayne Adam Chestna, 75, 200 block of El Padro Boulevard, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
• Rogerio Maldonado Jr., 48, 4400 block of Hansard Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and violation of domestic violence injunction or protection. Bond: none.
• Dylan Remington Oakes, 23, of Nokomis. Charges: battery and violation of domestic violence injunction or protection. Bond: none.
• Harlis Rivera Santos, 20, 4200 block of Tolefson Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Michael Shawn Smith, 20, 8600 block of Chesebro Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction or protection. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jason Durrance, 48, of Myakka City. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Leonard Lewis Jones-Cochron, 45, of Sebring. Charges: two counts of petit theft. Bond: $11,500.
• William Edward Jorgensen, 65, 12000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Christopher Max King, 21, of Lakeland. Charge: sexual assault. Bond: none.
• Deedra Lee Morales, 41, 4500 block of SE Rye Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Alexis Abraham Palafox, 28, 1000 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
