The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kristina Marie Hains, 36, 25400 block of Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Murray Elmo Holloway, 39, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.

Shane Travis Bronson, 45, 18300 block of Lingerlon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: seven counts of shooting or throwing into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: none.

Erik Travis Anderson, 37, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $542.

Major Evans, 44, 300 block of Fairhaven Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Aaron William Iliou, 22, 4200 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

Joseph Francis Brucker, 30, homeless of Englewood. Charge: robbery by sudden snatching with no firearm or weapon. Bond: none.

Darrel Harrleson Allen, 39, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Swain Mosley, 44, 100 block of North Aquilla Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Edward Earl Davis Jr., 52, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for petty theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $30,000.

Amanda Lowder Robinson, 39, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brianna Marie Laurence, 28, 8700 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for two counts of violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $20,000.

Robert Don Merritt, 44, 6600 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Christy Feinberg

