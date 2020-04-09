The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kristina Marie Hains, 36, 25400 block of Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Murray Elmo Holloway, 39, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.
Shane Travis Bronson, 45, 18300 block of Lingerlon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: seven counts of shooting or throwing into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: none.
Erik Travis Anderson, 37, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $542.
Major Evans, 44, 300 block of Fairhaven Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Aaron William Iliou, 22, 4200 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
Joseph Francis Brucker, 30, homeless of Englewood. Charge: robbery by sudden snatching with no firearm or weapon. Bond: none.
Darrel Harrleson Allen, 39, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Swain Mosley, 44, 100 block of North Aquilla Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Edward Earl Davis Jr., 52, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for petty theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $30,000.
Amanda Lowder Robinson, 39, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brianna Marie Laurence, 28, 8700 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for two counts of violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $20,000.
Robert Don Merritt, 44, 6600 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $2,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.