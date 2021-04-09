The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kellie Lynn Cole, 37, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Lori Ray Susmann, 63, 7400 block of Sweden Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $3,500.
Daniel Allen Yaros, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.
David Oscar Butler Jr., 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes. Bond: $5,000.
Lance Marshall McEachin, 52, 1100 block of Jinright Road, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $13,500.
Brian Paul Tritshler, 25, 4000 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,500.
Joseph Scott Grillo, 36, 900 block of W Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: none.
Harmony Yvonne Bowen, 31, 2300 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: $7,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
