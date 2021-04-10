The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Eric Magallanes, 38, 5100 block of Palangos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: making false affidavit perjury, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to report name or residence change and two counts of failure to comply with registration law. Bond: $50,000.
Noah Leon Carlson, 40, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.
Aven Alexander Bingham, 19, 1200 block of Fletcher Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: selling a schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $16,000.
Brad Allen Sherman, 31, 22200 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,542.
Franklin Robert Abele, Jr., 29, 400 block of Hunter St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.
Vaughn Garrett Byrd-Titus, 28, 400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Adrian Soto Inzunza, 36, Lehigh Acres. Charges: operating a vehicle without a valid license and carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed. Bond: $1,500.
Julian Joel Flores, 26, LaBelle. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $797.
Darren Richard Haines, 24, 400 block of Alta Vista Ave., Englewood. Charges: causing serious bodily injury to another and reckless operation of vessel. Bond: $12,500.
Robert Francis Tatarcyk, 38, 10000 block of Quimber Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $32,500.
Amanda Dawn Zaun, 36, of Austin, Texas. Charges: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes, two counts of use or possession of ID of another person without consent, forging bank bills, checks, drafts or promissory notes, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $60,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jennifer McCranie, 38, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrants for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and and DUI with property damage. Bond: none.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
