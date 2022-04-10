The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brett Keith Welsh, 19, 4000 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief. Bond: $5,500.
Shawn Freeman, 42, 500 block of Corto Andra St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Steven Glenn Smith, 32, 29400 block of Nottingham Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Carlo Anthony Nicolai, 35, 800 block of Acorn Lane, Port Orange. Charges: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older and battery. Bond: $7,500.
Travis Allan Price, 32, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Casie Ann Adkins, 31, 800 block of Bayard St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Derrick Dewayne Rucker, 35, 21900 block of Cellini Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,500.
Ashley Hulse, 32, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and battery. Bond: $7,500.
Allan Chester Reindel, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,500.
Lee Alfred Latozke, 38, 2600 block of Royal Palm Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Carlos Galvez, 57, 1400 block of N.E. 2nd Place, Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Harry Edward Barth III, 46, 100 block of Ciboa Ave., North Port. Charges: attempt to sell methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Mitzi Jo Stone, 48, 100 block of Ciboa Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shannon Patrick Hammer, 48, 7100 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Megan Elizabeth Levangie, 38, 22000 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on office, firefighter or EMT, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Randy Tristan-Noel Crosby, 36, 4900 block of S.E. Tomlin Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Zachary Scott Davenport, 26, 3100 block of Aloe St., Punta Gorda. Charges: armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $24,000.
Arnold Mele, Jr., 21, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Katelyn Brooke Peters, 27, 5200 block of Sandy Road, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines, commit first degree felony with weapon, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $60,000.
Johnie L. Robinson, 63, 40 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $50,000.
Lynette Marie Rogers, 63, 100 block of Nelson St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Edward Williams, Jr., 46, 3600 block of Highland Ave., Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Bobbi Michelle Wolfe, 25, 2800 block of N.W. Rimes Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $3,500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
