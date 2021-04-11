The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Vincent Finocchiaro, 27, 2400 block of 24th Way, Sarasota. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Santiago Guido, 19, 23400 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Joshua Allen Fortune, 25, 27300 block of Mandarin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
Taylor Nicole Routon, 26, 1000 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
James Brian Smith, Jr., 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Adam Joseph Jackson, 39, 200 block of Northview Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Alex Michael Toth, 29, 300 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.
Krista R. Stewart, 44, 100 block of Martin Drive N.E., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of designated operation area of airport. Bond: $1,000.
Augusto Molina Hernandez, 24, 7100 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jontavius Terrell Garvin, 27, of Homestead, FL. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Joseph George Lamp, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $27,500.
Terrence Jack Griffiths, 25, 50 block of Magnolia Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Dawn Marie Fancher, 48, 6400 block of N.W. Cul de Sac Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.
Roberto Sanchez Gonzalez, 54, 100 block of Bridle Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Adam Lee Smith, 35, 27200 block of Sunset Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Luana Bueno, 20, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Rose Coviello, 26, 3300 block of Orange Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Michael John Mascolo, 40, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Monica Mary Hershman, 30, 4700 block of Dunn Drive, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Rita Anne Johnston, 50, address unavailable. Charges: three counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of municipal ordinance. Bond: $1,480.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gary Wayne Barrett II, 44, 1400 block of S.E. Tangelo Dr., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Casey Aaron Clements, 27, 1300 block of N.W. Myrtle Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of fraud, illegal use of credit cards; petty theft; DUI with damage to property; hit and run, leave the scene of crash involving property damage; and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Jorge Luis Gonzalez Alfaro, 19, of Tampa. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Alfonso Manganelli IV, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,620.
Barry Dean McBurney, 37, of Sebring. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tyler Pendleton, 24, 4400 block of S.E. Walnut Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Jennifer Elaine Suggs, 35, 1000 block of S.E. Alabama St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Melissa Kay Teague, 40, 3800 block of N.W. Valencia St., Arcadia. Charges: five counts of failure to appear. Bond: $20,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.