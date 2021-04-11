The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Daniel Vincent Finocchiaro, 27, 2400 block of 24th Way, Sarasota. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Santiago Guido, 19, 23400 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Joshua Allen Fortune, 25, 27300 block of Mandarin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.

Taylor Nicole Routon, 26, 1000 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

James Brian Smith, Jr., 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Adam Joseph Jackson, 39, 200 block of Northview Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.

Alex Michael Toth, 29, 300 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.

Krista R. Stewart, 44, 100 block of Martin Drive N.E., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of designated operation area of airport. Bond: $1,000.

Augusto Molina Hernandez, 24, 7100 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Jontavius Terrell Garvin, 27, of Homestead, FL. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Joseph George Lamp, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $27,500.

Terrence Jack Griffiths, 25, 50 block of Magnolia Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Dawn Marie Fancher, 48, 6400 block of N.W. Cul de Sac Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.

Roberto Sanchez Gonzalez, 54, 100 block of Bridle Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Adam Lee Smith, 35, 27200 block of Sunset Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:


Luana Bueno, 20, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amanda Rose Coviello, 26, 3300 block of Orange Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Michael John Mascolo, 40, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Monica Mary Hershman, 30, 4700 block of Dunn Drive, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Rita Anne Johnston, 50, address unavailable. Charges: three counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of municipal ordinance. Bond: $1,480.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Gary Wayne Barrett II, 44, 1400 block of S.E. Tangelo Dr., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Casey Aaron Clements, 27, 1300 block of N.W. Myrtle Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of fraud, illegal use of credit cards; petty theft; DUI with damage to property; hit and run, leave the scene of crash involving property damage; and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Jorge Luis Gonzalez Alfaro, 19, of Tampa. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Alfonso Manganelli IV, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,620.

Barry Dean McBurney, 37, of Sebring. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Tyler Pendleton, 24, 4400 block of S.E. Walnut Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Jennifer Elaine Suggs, 35, 1000 block of S.E. Alabama St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Melissa Kay Teague, 40, 3800 block of N.W. Valencia St., Arcadia. Charges: five counts of failure to appear. Bond: $20,000.

