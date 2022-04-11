• Lindsay Nicole Perkins, 36, 500 block of Spring Lake Boulevard West, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Thadeus Xavier Wander, 29, 22200 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, and failure to stop vehicle when ordered by law enforcement. Bond: $6,000.
• Judith A. Albert, 56, 1500 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle, DUI with damage to property or person or another, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: none.
• Joseph Philip Lokay, 31, 10300 block of Rachel Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Benjamin Williams Best, 37, 3200 block of Rogue Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Patrick Joseph Higbee, 24, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• William Aaron Spain, 42, 1400 block of Hagerick Lane, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason Craig Lee, 46, 1700 block of Kadashow Avenue, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
• Aleksey Sergeyevich Titenko, 36, 2800 block of Sally Lane, North Port. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,120.
