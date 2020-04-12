The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Edward James Dukes Jr., 43, 4400 block of Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Debra Diann Haff, 56, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Kristina Nicole Perkins, 38, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, resisting officer without violence, trespassing and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.

Klayton Lee Keesling, 36, 3400 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Thomas Mark Ortner, 36, 21200 block of Wardel Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Lee Scott, 45, 1600 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief with more than $1,000 worth of damage, molestation of a coin-operated vending machine and false identification give to law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.

Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Patricia Suzanne Reardon, 23, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Sergey Chelnokov, 33, of Trionfo Ave. and Ortiz Blvd. area, North Port. Charges: petty theft and two counts of fraud. Bond: $1,500.

Taryn Marie Galbreath, 24, 400 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Jacob Anthony Harroun, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Richard Glenn Stambaugh, 50, 4400 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, false identification given to law enforcement officer and contempt of court. Bond: $37,500.

Troy Christian Ulrich, 51, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine, destruction of evidence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Lindsy Lee Redmon, 26, 3600 block of Valley Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, destruction of evidence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Irene Rita Rosario, 36, 2400 block of Trianna St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Naomi Torre Smith, 25, 7000 block of Park Circle, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission of Sarasota reported the following arrest:

Richard Alan St. Louis, 26, 1800 Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tony Joel Brown, 39, 1100 block of S.E. 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.

Bridgette Lynn Carter, 32, 3200 block of Elmore Drive, Sarasota. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $10,500.

Richard Dale Lowe, Jr., 40, 1000 block of S.E. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.

David Allen Martin, 47, 200 block of Rogers Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of attempt to sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three counts possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,000.

Phillip Morris McBurney, 30, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of writ of bodily attachment.

Melissa Ann Rodriguez, 53, 1700 block of Pear Dr., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and property damage under $200. Bond: $120.

Anna Lashea Trinidad, 28, 1700 block of S.E. Pear Dr., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Curtis Tyrone Turner, 58, 200 block of W. Myrtle St., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.

