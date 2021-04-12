The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Bradley David Samuel Wegert, 18, 23300 block of New Rochelle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,500.
Jordan Alexander Reed, 32, of North Fort Myers. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Nicoy Navarone Malahoo, 28, of Miami. Charges: out-of-county warrant and driving with license expired over six months. Bond: $500.
Laura Marie Battaglia, 54, of Inglis, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Uvences Hernandez-Ruiz, 39, Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Robert Mathias, 57, 2800 block of Crane Ave., North Port. Charges: weapon offense, improper exhibition of firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $500.
Daniel Douglas Johnson, 50, 7500 block of Hanchey St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Roland Reinhold Risse, 26, 2600 block of N. Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charges: six counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of attempt of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, five counts of petty theft and four counts of probation violation. Bond: $14,500.
Wade L. Whittier, 57, 600 block of El Tango, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
