The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jason Todd Tijerina, 37, homeless of Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Tina Leann Young, 50, of Stony Point, N.C. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Stacy May Bono, 34, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

William Jesse Clements, 30, 1900 block of Royalview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jason David Conner, 44, 1900 block of Royalview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 29, 400 block of Liddy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Erica Crystal Adam, 31, 800 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of fraud: utter false instrument, and two counts of larceny petty theft. Bond: $5,500.

Orlando Andrews Jr., 29, 8700 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charges: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription), and possession of cocaine. Bond: none.

Bradley Robert Morrell, 27, 1700 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI and driving with suspended license. Bond: $240.

Dustin Alexander Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: driving with suspended license, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620.

Bryan Keith Goodmon, 34, 2200 block of Gifford St., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: failure to appear, fleeing to elude, driving while license is suspended, grand theft auto). Bond: none.

Stephanie Ann Mazzeo, 30, 3600 block of Garlenda St., North Port. Charges: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Richard Allen Albritton, 52, 13600 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: damage property criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

