The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Teri Chen, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Wikenson Pandol, 37, 12200 block of Wilmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,500.
Christopher Aaron Datta, 29, 6200 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charges: fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement officer and driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.
Quentin Edward Smith, 41, 2600 block of Cadiz St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Linda Jennifer Ortega, 33, of Naples. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $500.
Michael Edward Vincent, 33, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of resisting officer without violence, and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shay Ashleigh Brown, 38, 23100 block of Hillsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Glen Allen Stiltner, 40, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Stephanie Nicole Thyng, 27, of Covington, Virginia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Daniel Douglas Johnson, 50, 7500 block of Hanchey St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Wade L. Whittier, 57, 600 block of El Tango, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
